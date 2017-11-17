Demi Lovato Just Released The New 'Despacito' & We’re Obsessed

2017 has, at best, been weird, but thanks to Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, the year has at least been bookended by two incredibly catchy, feel-good songs, "Despacito" and the newly released "Échame La Culpa." After several days of being teased by Instagram posts and YouTube clips, the music video for Fonsi and Demi Lovato's new song "Échame La Culpa," was finally released last night, and we're just as obsessed with this song as we were with "Despacito" way back in January.
"Échame La Culpa" is sung in the same Reggaeton Pop style that Fonsi and Daddy Yankee introduced some white Americans to early this year with their insanely popular song "Despacito." Unlike the original version of "Despacito," though, some of the lyrics in the new song are sung in English. Lovato, who is Mexican-American, sings in Spanish, but also sings "Okay, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore / I don't really, really want to fake it no more / Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be / So come on, put the blame on me, yeah," in the song's bridge. The music video for "Échame La Culpa" features Lovato and Fonsi at the centre of a dance party we'd love to join.
Last night, while we were busy playing the "Échame La Culpa" video on a constant loop from the minute it was released, Fonsi and Daddy Yankee took home four awards at the Latin Grammys for "Despacito." They won Record of the Year, Song of The Year, Best Music Video, and Best Urban Fusion/Performance.
The new music video and multiple Grammy wins weren't the only impressive feats for Fonsi this week. A few days ago, it was also announced that he had been named in People's Sexiest Man Alive issue. Fonsi was given the title of 2017's "Sexiest Chart-Topper" and after hearing his angelic voice once again in "Échame La Culpa" and watching him break it down in the video, we couldn't agree more. It really seems like Fonsi's purpose this year was to keep reminding us that 2017 wasn't all bad, and we're so thankful for him.
