The trailer, which clocks in at just over one minute, gives us our first glimpse of Edgar Ramirez as Versace, Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan, and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. In addition to plenty of action-packed footage, press conferences about Versace's murder, and chilling dialogue from Cunanan, the trailer provides a glimpse into the prominent role Cruz will play as the designer's devastated sister.