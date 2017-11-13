Andrew Garfield Says He Has Been Threatened By Powerful Hollywood Figures, Too

In the past few weeks, dozens of people have come forward about the sexual harassment they've reportedly experienced while working in Hollywood. Their stories are so important to tell — but unfortunately, harassment isn't the only intimidation tactic that people in power use. During an interview with Mic over the weekend, Andrew Garfield revealed that he's received "physical threats of violence" from powerful figures in the entertainment industry.
"I've been on the receiving end of abuses of power," Garfield told entertainment journalist Marc Malkin at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards. "There have been a couple of physical threats of violence. I've had a couple of those experiences."
Garfield didn't go into the specifics of his experience, but he told Mic that "all I could do was stand my ground and say no as strongly as I possibly could and avoid situations that could have ended up really, really badly for everyone involved."
Malkin notes that Garfield "was quick to point out" that his experience isn't like those of survivors of sexual assault and harassment. But the Breathe star did tell Malkin that he hopes the recent allegations will create change in the industry.
"I pray that this is the start of a massive sea change," Garfield told Malkin. "It feels like these abuses of power will not continue."
Garfield's revelation comes after Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Louis C.K., and others have been accused of sexual misconduct. In order for there to be progress in the entertainment world, it's important to listen to stories from survivors of harassment, as well as the experiences of people like Garfield, even if they're hard to hear.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
