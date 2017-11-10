Nyong'o added the hashtag #dtmh (don't touch my hair) to drive the point home. In an industry where black women are already underrepresented, it's problematic to photoshop images of women like Nyong'o who, as she says, want children to know that they're beautiful as they are. Furthermore, it was straight-up disrespectful to make such a change without consulting Nyong'o and allowing her to explain exactly why the photoshopping is a racial issue.