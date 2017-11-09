Get Your Wand Fingers Ready: Harry Potter Is About To Get The Pokémon Go Treatment

After Pokémon Go dominated the summer of '16 and had just about everyone chasing after Eevee and Pikachu, the game's creators, Niantic Labs, are about to follow up the breakout app with something a little more magical.
Entertainment Weekly reports that in 2018, Potterheads will get the chance to live out their wizarding fantasies via augmented reality with a Harry Potter-themed game.
Set to be called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the game is a collaboration between Niantic and Warner Bros. And like its Nintendo-inspired predecessor, Wizards Unite will encourage players to get outside and explore the world around them. While Quidditch isn't in the plans just yet, budding wizards will learn and cast spells, go on hunts for mysterious relics, and run into memorable characters from J.K. Rowling's beloved books, all in the world around them.
"With this game, we are allowing the passionate, worldwide fan base to experience J.K. Rowling's deeply powerful and imaginative universe in a new, truly immersive way," David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, said in a release. "It is wonderful to have Niantic’s remarkable augmented reality expertise as we develop this incredibly rich wizarding world for players to explore in their everyday lives."
Mashable adds that there will be a quest component to the game. Since the Harry Potter universe doesn't have anything like Pokémon's gyms — aside from the Triwizard Tournament, which would be an epic addition to Wizards Unite — players could have the opportunity to team up to go on quests and challenges. It wouldn't be entirely new tech, either, since Niantic added group activities to Pokémon Go earlier this year.
Both Warner Bros. and Niantic kept details to a minimum with their respective announcements, not mentioning anything about a specific release date. Fans can be sure that every detail that comes will come with plenty of fanfare, but until then, Wizards Unite is as good a reason as any to re-read the whole series — not that anyone really needs a reason.
