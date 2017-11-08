Tiffany Just Opened Its First Café — So, You Can Now Officially Eat Breakfast At Tiffany's

For Holly Golightly, breakfast at Tiffany’s simply meant standing in front of the store’s Fifth Avenue flagship location with a croissant and a coffee. Despite the simplicity of this act, we’ve long regarded it as the height of glamour. But Tiffany & Co. just made an announcement that blows that Breakfast At Tiffany’s scene we all know and love out of the water. Thanks to Food & Wine, we just found out that a new luxurious café has opened in Tiffany & Co’s flagship store.
This morning, Tiffany & Co announced that a restaurant would open inside its newly redesigned Home & Accessories floor on 10th November. It's called the Blue Box Café. Any fan of the brand will understand that the new dining spot is named after the Tiffany Blue jewellery boxes that are coveted by most everyone who has an appetite for luxury. However, it's not just the café's name that calls back to the company's most iconic elements.
Inside the Blue Box Café, everything from the walls and chairs to the plates and salt and pepper shakers are that happy shade of Tiffany Blue. Of course, it wouldn't be Tiffany without pops of silver. Those can be found in the tabletops and an elegant marble accent wall.
Although we're suckers for show-stopping décor, that's certainly not the most important consideration when it comes to where we eat. Thankfully, The Blue Box Café's menu seems to be as exciting as its blue walls and shiny tabletops. According to Tiffany & Co, the café will serve "American classics made with the highest quality, regionally sourced ingredients" and offerings will rotated with the seasons. Included on the "simple menu" are upscale versions of classic New York City dishes. Vanity Fair report that the menu items will be expensive but fancy. In the café that overlooks Fifth Avenue, we can soon enjoy a Fifth Avenue Salad, which comes with lobster and avocado. And, for breakfast, forget about the croissant. How about avocado toast or truffled eggs?
