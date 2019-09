New Report Details The Chilling Way Harvey Weinstein Attempted To Silence Accusers

If this account is accurate, it's yet another damning piece of information that confirms Weinstein is indeed the calculating, methodical predator that dozens of women have described as their assailant. It's most definitely not the Weinstein who painted himself as bumbling and clueless when he responded to the The New York Times article with a statement that he "came of age" during an era when workplace culture was "different" and therefore his actions were the result of ignorance, not predation and abuse of power.