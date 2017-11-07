WWF Brother Love Has An Issue With Diddy, AKA Brother Love

"I have some serious, serious news. I've been praying on this, and I decided — I know it's risky because it could come off as corny to some people — I decided to change my name again," he said, wearing aviators and a large-brimmed hat. "I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So, my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers except for Love or Brother Love."