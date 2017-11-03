Everyone In Hollywood Is Getting This Cut — & It's So Flattering

Most trendy hair looks (teased bangs, frosted tips, "The Rachel") have come and gone. But other hairstyles are so iconic, they'll just never go out of style. The bob is one of those exceptions. It's been around for decades, but these days the modern cut is taking on new forms and shapes that look good on everyone.
With celebrity hairstylists setting the tone, we’ve seen everything from Katie Holmes' stick-straight bob to Kelly Osbourne’s asymmetrical bob with a hidden undercut — both of which are legendary in their own right. Our latest favourite, however, is hands-down the curly bob because of how versatile it is.
No matter what length you’re sporting, there’s a guaranteed look to suit every preference and curl pattern imaginable. (And those with naturally straight hair can get in on the trend, too!) Click ahead for inspiration from the stars who started it all — including tiny tweaks to make it entirely your own.