What We Know About The Victims Of The New York City Terrorist Attack

The New York Police Department released the names of the victims of the Halloween terrorist attack this afternoon. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured after a man plowed a rented pickup truck through a bike path near the West Side Highway in Manhattan.
Prosecutors have filed federal charges against the man, and the FBI has reportedly located a second man connected with the attack. Mayor Bill de Blasio has called it "a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians."
Among those who were killed are five longtime friends visiting from Argentina who were celebrating their 30th high school reunion, a Belgian woman, and two area men.
Ahead, what we know about the victims so far.