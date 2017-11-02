Actress Natasha Henstridge also told the Times that when she was 19, Ratner "physically forced himself on" her and forced her to perform oral sex. In addition, two extras from Ratner's Rush Hour 2 told the Times that the director offered them speaking parts in the film after making advances on them. Eri Sasaki told the Times that Ratner asked her to go into a bathroom with her; Jorina King told the paper that Ratner asked her to come to his trailer so he could see her breasts.