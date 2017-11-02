Update: Brett Ratner has sued one of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and assault, People reports.
The defamation lawsuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was filed at a Hawaii federal court against Melanie Kohler, who alleged on Facebook that Ratner raped her in Los Angeles over a decade ago. In the suit, Ratner claimed Kohler's claims that he "preyed on me as a drunk girl [and] forced himself upon me" were libellous.
THR reports that Ratner also "claims he's suffered emotional distress, worry, anger and anxiety and his personal and professional reputations have been injured."
Advertisement
According to THR, Kohler was not quoted in the LA Times article in which six women, including Olivia Munn, vocalised their allegations against Ratner.
Shortly before the news of the lawsuit broke, Warner Bros. announced it had severed ties with Ratner, choosing not to renew his contracts and kicking him out of the Los Angeles-based lot.
This story was originally published on November 1, 2017 at 1:30p.m.
The list of Hollywood men accused of sexual misconduct continues to grow. Six women, including Olivia Munn, have accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct or harassment, The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
Munn told the newspaper that she visited the set of After the Sunset, which Ratner directed, in 2004. She claims that when she brought a meal to him in his trailer, the director masturbated in her presence.
"He walked out... with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other," Munn told the Times. "And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."
Munn also told the paper that Ratner later told her he'd masturbated to magazine covers on which she was featured. The Times also notes that when Ratner appeared on Attack of the Show in 2011, he said that he "used to date Olivia Munn" and that he "banged her a few times." Shortly after, he appeared on the Howard Stern show and clarified that his statements weren't true.
Advertisement
"I felt horrible," Ratner told Stern, according to the Times. "I said I banged her three times, which wasn't true."
"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner," Munn told the Times. "It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit... You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."
Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, denied the allegations to the Times. A rep for Singer didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
"I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment," Singer said as part of a written 10-page statement provided to the Times. "Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."
Marty Singer has been threatening Ratner's victims, & reporters, over past 2 weeks. Amy's story has the stories of 6 women. There are more. https://t.co/eTVVHhCkam— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) November 1, 2017
Actress Natasha Henstridge also told the Times that when she was 19, Ratner "physically forced himself on" her and forced her to perform oral sex. In addition, two extras from Ratner's Rush Hour 2 told the Times that the director offered them speaking parts in the film after making advances on them. Eri Sasaki told the Times that Ratner asked her to go into a bathroom with her; Jorina King told the paper that Ratner asked her to come to his trailer so he could see her breasts.
The Times' report comes after Unreal creator Marti Noxon tweeted about Munn's claims against Ratner last week. She also cited Ratner's statements to Howard Stern.
Advertisement
"No, Brett," Noxon tweeted. "The problem is you. And all other guys like you in our business who think ALL women are whores because you couldn't get any when you were a teenager & internalized that humiliation as rage at women."
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement