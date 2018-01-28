3 More Women Accuse Jeremy Piven Of Sexual Misconduct, Bringing It To A Total Of 8

Update, January 27, 2018: Three more women have some forward and accused Jeremy Piven of sexual assault. A report on Buzzfeed detail assaults of Susan McCain Olson who was an extra on the set of the film Lucas in 1985, an anonymous executive for a prominent international organisation who he met in Montreal around 1994, and Diane Gonzalez who was an extra on the set of Ellen in 1996. Piven denies all of the allegations.
Update, November 8, 2017: Yet another woman has accused Jeremy Piven of sexual assault. On Thursday, Tiffany Bacon Scourby told People that the actor "jumped on top of" her in his hotel room in 2003. According to People, Scourby had met Piven the night before, and had visited his hotel room under the impression that he would be taking her to a taping of Late Night with Conan O'Brien as his guest.
Scourby told People that before his publicist arrived, Piven threw himself on top of her before "rubbing" his exposed genitals on her and ejaculating "all over my white turtleneck."
"I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground," she said, later adding that she "pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door."
"I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater," she added. "I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel."
On Thursday afternoon, Piven tweeted out a statement denying all accusations against him.
"Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated. I would never force myself on a woman. Period," the statement read. "I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, 'How does one prove something didn't happen?'"
He continued to stat that while he feels "compassion for the victims of such acts," he fears that the "false accusations" will "detract from the stories that should be heard."
According to Vanity Fair, actress Cassidy Fair posted what appears to be a now-deleted Instagram post on November 1 in which she implied Piven behaved inappropriately towards her years ago, though she didn't specify what he did. One Twitter user was able to grab a screen shot and tweeted it in response to Piven's statement.
Update, October 31, 2017: Jeremy Piven released a statement to Deadline denying reality star Ariane Bellamar's accusations that he sexually assaulted her on the set of Entourage and at the Playboy Mansion.
"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen," Piven said in the statement. "It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."
HBO released a statement of its own on Tuesday, saying that this is "the first" anyone at the network had heard about Bellamar's allegations. The company added that "everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy" and that it offers "several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously."
Piven currently stars in the CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd. On Tuesday, a spokeswoman from the network said they are currently "looking into the matter."
This story was originally published on Oct. 31, 2017 at 5:20p.m.
Another Hollywood star has been accused of sexual assault. Actor Jeremy Piven allegedly groped reality star Ariane Bellamar on the set of Entourage, reports Variety. Bellamar made her allegations in a series of intense tweets.
Bellamar wrote on Twitter, in a tweet directed at Piven, "[Remember] when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch] without asking?? [Remember] when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo"
She also alleges that there were two situations where she was assaulted. The first was allegedly on the set of Entourage, and the next at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar also seems to allege that Piven sent her abusive texts, writing in two follow-up tweets that "And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on [camera] together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo" and "Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this ‘ish.#MeToo"
Piven is just the latest Hollywood actor and executive accused of sexual misconduct. Yesterday, Kevin Spacey was accused to sexual assault against a minor, and production of the sixth season of House of Cards, where he had a starring role, was suspended indefinitely. Award winning director James Toback is accused of sexually harassing or assaulting over 300 women, including A-list actresses. Harvey Weinstein's newest allegations go back four decades.
Bellamar's tweets are below.
Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the ? without asking??— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
And, don’t try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on ? together, & I’m sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017
Piven did not immediately repond to these allegations. Refinery29 has reached out to Piven and Bellamar's representatives and will update this story if needed.
