Update: Terry Crews Names Alleged Sexual Assaulter In New Interview

"I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear," he recalled. "'240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left. That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did."