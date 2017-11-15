Update: Terry Crews Names Alleged Sexual Assaulter In New Interview

This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. (1/Cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.)— terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017
There's quite a few in Hollywood probably thinking they'll get away with it too, because men would never dare speak up.— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 10, 2017
Another problem is a lot of the victims may be gay and closeted, so speaking up may out them. Or it may out powerful closeted men.— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 10, 2017
I'm talking specifically about children and teenage boys. Many of whom end up like Corey Haim because we ridicule male on male interactions.— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 10, 2017
As a gay man who has written about his own assault, while non-industry related, this is important to me.— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 10, 2017