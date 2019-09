The Truth About The Unicorn Facial Serum You've Seen All Over Instagram

From the name to the shimmery, rose-tinted fluid itself, this serum was practically born to be an instant hit on the unicorn-obsessed internet when it launched late last year. (At some point the under-the-radar brand ditched the original reference to unicorn tears — because what kind of sicko wants to see a unicorn cry?) Sold on the Farsali website, you'll find a cameo from the Unicorn Essence and its chic glass vial dropper in countless videos from the biggest beauty vloggers on the web, where it's most often used as a makeup primer or as the second-to-last step in a skin-care routine before moisturiser. In many instances, you'll even see it dripped directly onto the face rather than smoothed on with hands, which makes for a good screenshot but is probably not recommended IRL.