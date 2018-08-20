Story from Music

How To Be Lady Gaga In All Of Her Eras For Halloween

Elena Nicolaou
Lady Gaga is a singular presence in the pop culture sphere. She's the master of kaleidoscopic reinvention. By now, her outfits, costumes, and alter egos are as famous as the songs we can't get out of our heads.
In the Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, Gaga takes off the avant-garde outfits, and wipes the glitter from her face. For perhaps the first time, we get a glimpse of Stefani Germanotta herself, the woman behind the pop star. The film tracks the making of Joanne, her sixth album, a time that Gaga experienced the "lowest lows."
As a result of Five Foot Two, we know Gaga better than we ever did before. Can we be her for Halloween? Well, most of us don't have access to her costume designers, let alone her over-the-top imagination. Still, all you need is some DIY creativity to emulate this brave, vulnerable, endlessly surprising singer for Halloween.
