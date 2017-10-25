Win A Beauty Haul With Beautycon Festival

Exciting news for beauty lovers – we’ve partnered with our friends at Beautycon Festival to give one lucky fan a pair of tickets plus a huge amount of goodies from some of our favourite beauty and lifestyle brands attending the London festival. The beauty products are worth over £800 and are all housed in a millennial pink Pop & Suki Carryall Bag.
The tickets up for grabs are Social Lounge tickets, which give you and a friend exclusive access to meet some of your favourite bloggers and Instagram stars. Enter before the 7th November here.
We also have an extra something special just for you – 20% off all ticket packages when you use the code REFINERY20. Tickets on sale here.
Brands Included:
Bar Beauty Boutique, 10FT, Ardell, Beau Belle Brushes, Beverly Hills Formula, BLEACH London, Charlotte Mensah, Celfie Cosmetics, Empress Body, GoGetGlitter, JN Beauty, Lime Crime, NUDESTIX, Pixi Beauty, POP Beauty, Prismologie, OPV Beauty, SOSU by Suzanne Jackson
