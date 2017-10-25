In This Is Us, Kate straight up said that she didn't think Madison was sick enough for treatment, which plays directly into this fear, and could make someone like Madison less likely to seek and receive help in the future. But the show is still making great strides by even including bodies and narratives that you don't usually see relating to eating disorders (or on TV at all) — even if it is via a somewhat problematic and abrasive rant. Ultimately, Madison and Kate do bond with one another; let's hope we get to see their relationship unfold, and become more supportive, as the season goes on.