"Do you know why no one's defending you? Because you don't have a problem," Kate shouts. "The people that come here have problems. Real problems with real issues. What do you come here for, anyways? So you can feel better about yourself because you're not as screwed up as we are?" While it's implied that Madison and Kate have sparred in the past, Kate's point of view represents a common and harmful misconception that in order to have a legitimate eating disorder, you also have to "look the part." This applies to all types of eating disorders, but in Kate's case, she's relying on the stereotype that all people with binge eating disorder are also overweight.