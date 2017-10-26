Rose McGowan Will Speak At Women's Convention

Rose McGowan has joined the lineup of speakers at this weekend's Women's Convention in Detroit. The event marks McGowan's first public speaking engagement since she accused Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.
Last week, McGowan cancelled a number of appearances at Tallgrass Film Festival, where she was slated to be honoured with an Ad Astra Award. It now seems possible that she cancelled film-related events in order to prepare for this incredibly important opportunity to speak out about sexual violence.
According to a press release, the actress, activist, and founder of the new hashtag #ROSEARMY will deliver opening remarks this Friday, October 27. Later in the afternoon, she'll be featured on a panel titled "Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos."
After both The New York Times and The New Yorker published articles detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, McGowan took to Twitter to state that he'd raped her.
1) @jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
She concluded her Twitter thread by stating "Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY."
5) @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 12, 2017
The hashtag took off and Twitter users posted to share their support and their own stories of sexual violence.
Life is what you make of it. Many of us have been abused, torn down, beaten, broken.— Chris Boo-nette (@Skyline247) October 22, 2017
It's only the strong that stay alive.
We've got this!#metoo #rosearmy
Has anyone noticed that the three women who saved the world together on TV when we were teens are now trying to do it IRL? #RoseArmy https://t.co/NSPdgm0Fik— Sarah Ruby Bites (@SarahRubyWrites) October 25, 2017
No one believed me. #PTSD is real. Monsters are everywhere. @MiamiPD didn’t want to help me. I have plenty info but they ignore. #ROSEARMY— christine f (@FCristi0501) October 15, 2017
McGowan joins a distinguished lineup of speakers at the Women's Convention, including Angela Rye, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Liz Plank, Mari Copeny (Little Miss Flint), and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
