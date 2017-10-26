Story from Entertainment News

Rose McGowan Will Speak At Women's Convention

Caitlin Flynn
JB Lacroix/ WireImage/Getty Images.
Rose McGowan has joined the lineup of speakers at this weekend's Women's Convention in Detroit. The event marks McGowan's first public speaking engagement since she accused Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.
Last week, McGowan cancelled a number of appearances at Tallgrass Film Festival, where she was slated to be honoured with an Ad Astra Award. It now seems possible that she cancelled film-related events in order to prepare for this incredibly important opportunity to speak out about sexual violence.
According to a press release, the actress, activist, and founder of the new hashtag #ROSEARMY will deliver opening remarks this Friday, October 27. Later in the afternoon, she'll be featured on a panel titled "Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos."
Advertisement
After both The New York Times and The New Yorker published articles detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, McGowan took to Twitter to state that he'd raped her.
She concluded her Twitter thread by stating "Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY."
The hashtag took off and Twitter users posted to share their support and their own stories of sexual violence.
McGowan joins a distinguished lineup of speakers at the Women's Convention, including Angela Rye, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Liz Plank, Mari Copeny (Little Miss Flint), and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
Read These Stories Next
You Should Not Be "Shocked" By Harvey Weinstein
Here's A List Of Every Woman Who Has Come Forward About Harvey Weinstein
How These Powerful Celebrities Are Condemning Harvey Weinstein
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series