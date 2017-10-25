Will Mariah Carey's New Ballad Replace "All I Want For Christmas Is You" As The Most Infectious Holiday Tune?
You may not be ready to completely dive into the Christmas cheer, but that isn't stopping pop's hottest sugar plum Mariah Carey from dropping her newest festive single, "The Star." According to Rolling Stone, the silky ballad will appear in the animated film by the same name, which will be released on 17th November of this year.
The movie, as well as Carey's new track, does not shy away from talking about Christianity. "Shining bright, the spirit of love at your side," Carey sings. "And when the door won't welcome you, Heaven will help you inside...Follow that star above you should the world try to break you down. There is one who waits for you, but you can't see Him now."
Of course, that's not too surprising since the film is all about the story of Jesus' birth as told by the barn animals — including a donkey, a dove, a sheep, and "three wisecracking camels" — who witnessed the whole thing go down.
You can listen to the entire track below:
There's no denying Carey knows what it takes to make a holiday banger. "The Star" has tons of whimsy, strings, bells, a badass crescendo about halfway through, and even features a choir of little kids singing, "follow your heart, it's Christmas." You'd have to be a Scrooge not to smile at least once while listening.
Will it surpass "All I Want For Christmas Is You?" Probably not, but you'd better get used to it because it's about to be playing everywhere over the next few months.
In addition to Carey, the movie has enlisted a number of high-profile celebs. Oprah Winfrey, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, Tyler Perry, Steven Yeun, and Kristin Chenoweth are all slated as cast members.
