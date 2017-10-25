Jeremy Corbyn Is Making An Unexpected Appearance On This Popular Reality Show

Jeremy Corbyn fans will be chuffed to learn that they'll soon be able to watch the popular politician watching TV on TV. You guessed it; the Labour leader is due to appear on the Channel 4 programme Gogglebox.
Corbyn will take part in a special edition episode of the reality show next week in aid of the charity Stand Up To Cancer, the BBC reported. He will be joined on the sofa by a "mystery celebrity" and the pair will muse over a selection of this week's TV programmes, which haven't yet been revealed.
Sadly, we won't get a peek inside Corbyn's own Islington home but we'll hopefully get a greater insight into his cultural preferences. He has previously hinted at a penchant for Eastenders and hospital drama Casualty. Earlier this year he also revealed he was backing Marcel to win Love Island, although it was unclear whether or not he actually watched the show.
Advertisement
An unnamed Labour source said he was "really looking forward to it – it's a great programme for a great cause." And his loyal supporters are equally excited, if their social media posts are anything to go by.
Oh my god Jeremy Corbyn’s gonna be on gogglebox cant wait am buzzing— Emilia (@Emilia_Hussey) October 25, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn is going on gogglebox? My life is complete pic.twitter.com/aEfJmoRTFV— Eleanor ? (@eleanor_watts27) October 25, 2017
Popcorn at the ready.
Advertisement