After Harvey Weinstein, The Fashion Industry Severs Ties With Terry Richardson

The contents of the email, which were confirmed to Refinery29 by Condé Nast International, read as follows: "I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter." The email was sent to the company's presidents and applies to all European titles under the publisher, but doesn't explicitly apply to its U.S.-based editions.