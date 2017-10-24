Anna Faris joins the growing ranks of high-profile actresses who have shared their stories of sexual harassment. The actress and author described an instance of harassment on the most recent episode of her podcast Unqualified, as per People. Faris recalled being on set when a director groped her.
Recounted Faris,"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard." In response, Faris laughed. She said she didn't know quite what to do; after seeing that the crew didn't seem to take the slap seriously, she decided it would be best to laugh it off.
"I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it," she said. "I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”
She added that women are "conditioned to giggle," lest they seem like dour party-poopers. "If we were to do anything else, we’d be labeled a bitch or difficult...what I do is I laugh. It puts everyone at ease."
Faris's tale recalls that of Hilarie Burton, who two weeks ago acknowledged that Ben Affleck groped her on Total Request Live.
"I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry," Burton said on Twitter. In the clip, which is now available on YouTube, Burton laughs as if it's weird but normal encounter.
Says Burton in the clip, "Some girls like a good tweakage here and there. I'd rather have a high five." After Burton made the allegation on Twitter, Ben Affleck tweeted an apology.
These allegations of sexual harassment have all come to light courtesy of the New York Times exposé of Harvey Weinstein. The film titan has an impressive list of victims. In the wake of his fall from grace, many of Hollywood's most famous women have come forward with their own tales of harassment at the hands of powerful men.
