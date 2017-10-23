How One Podcast Captured The Complicated Dynamics Of Saying “No” To Sex

“We've gotten tons and tons of emails from men. Straight, cis men have written a lot. Somebody wrote recently, ‘I went back in my head to experiences I've had and asked myself, Was that the right thing? or Did she ever say no?’... A lot of people want to talk, you know? A lot of people wrote saying they had similar experiences and saying that they felt relieved that we had given a name to something that they felt … I think that a lot of people relate to this. It's such a huge part of our sexual awakening. I think in places where they have great sex ed, it's still probably part of it, you know? It’s not just about people who cross someone's line, but also: How do you hold your own line? How do you even know what your line is? How do you feel entitled to your line? When do you feel entitled to it, and when don't you? Why?”