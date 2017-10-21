The group of women behind the letter includes My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic creator Lauren Faust, Bob's Burgers creator Wendy Molyneux, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, Danger & Eggs creator Shadi Petosky, and animators who work on such popular shows as BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time and The Powerpuff Girls. In it, they state that the Weinstein scandal inspired them to share stories with each other that they previously kept quiet about for fear of how it would affect their careers in an industry is still only made up of 23 percent women. Though that number represents a significant growth from the past, the women say it seems that some men have not accepted their place in the business of animation.