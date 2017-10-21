We Have The Full Story Behind Jennifer Lopez's Blinged-Out Starbucks Cup

Celebrities: They’re just like us. But then they go out and do the things we all do (go to the gym, sip on a drink, etc.) 500% better than we’d ever do it ourselves.
Recently Jennifer Lopez was snapped departing a New York gym having achieved that mythic, post-gym glow with a perfect messy bun and in a cute-yet-practical athletic groutfit. The entire effortless-yet-miraculous look was topped off with a blinged-out Starbucks cup completely covered in crystals.
This wasn’t the first time that very cup has been in the spotlight. Back in August, it got its first taste of fame when Lopez was snapped sipping from it on set. At the time, we were able to get a glimpse of the other side of the cup, where J.Lo’s official logo was bedazzled.
The coverage, however, stopped short of actually answering the question as to where such a fabulous cup came from. So, naturally, we launched our own Spotlight-style investigation to figure out its origins. A source confirmed the cup was a birthday gift from Lopez’s manicurist, Elle Gerstein, back in July.
Gerstein says, when faced with what to give Lopez, a client of 20 years, she took inspiration from her own life. Since she hates to drink water, she’s bought two Swarovski crystal-incrusted cups from TaylorMade Bling, a company she discovered via Instagram. So, she thought, why not get Lopez one?
“You always see her with the paparazzi, getting photographed, and she’s always holding a water cup in her hand,” explains Gerstein, “Why does she have to have a Starbucks cup? Let’s get her THE Starbucks cup.”
How much does having THE Starbucks run you? We reached out to Teneka Moore, the woman behind TaylorMade (Taylor is her daughter) for comment. Her Starbucks tumbler prices range depending on the types of crystals used, size of cup, and how much customization is required.
“Because we opted only the very Best for J Lo, her Venti sized Starbucks Tumbler with dome lid and custom logo is studded in 100% Swarovski crystals and ran approximately $585 (£440),” she tells Refinery29.
The appeal of a Swarovski-crusted drinking vessel is apparently catching: Lopez’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, also has a Taylor Made Bling custom creation. Rodriguez was recently a guest on Shark Tank, where he invested in Ice Shaker, a protein shake bottle company, founded by Rob Gronkowski’s brother, Chris Gronkowski. Today Rodriguez Instgrammed a photo of his a custom Ice Shaker and, like his girlfriend, his own personal logo adorns it in shiny jewels.
Now that the ultimate Starbucks cup mystery is solved, we only have one question: Will we ever be able to drink out of a regular, unadorned water cup ever again?
Additional reporting by Arianna Davis.
