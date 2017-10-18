There's no question that America loves its coffee — but that doesn't mean everyone is as into caffeinated bean juice as a Dunkin' Donuts commercial would suggest. One person who isn't into the beverage? Kourtney Kardashian, who quit coffee in her 20s. However, just because the mum of three prefers to skip the java doesn't mean Kardashian won't hit up her local Starbucks. On her blog, Kardashian revealed her favourite Starbucks order, and honestly, it sounds so tasty, even coffee lovers might want a sip.
Back in July, Kardashian took to her blog to declare that she had stopped drinking coffee when she was "21 or 22" because it made her "really hyper and really on edge" whenever she drank it. But don't cry for Kardashian, who has a great option for when you're looking for a pick-me-up from the coffee house that doesn't actually contain any coffee.
"A lot of you have been asking me what I order from Starbucks or Coffee Bean — especially since I don't drink coffee or espresso," wrote Kardashian in her new blog post. "Lately I've been getting a hot matcha latte with almond coconut milk."
Kardashian may live in Southern California, but don't expect her to get that drink on ice.
"Even when the weather is warm, I still like hot ones!"
Matcha, a powdered form of green tea, has been a part of Japanese and Chinese culture for centuries, but just recently gained popularity in the United States with matcha shops opening up in many major cities. In addition to having a pleasant earthy taste, the drink is packed with vitamins and polyphenols, so Kardashian may be onto something here. Though the caffeine content is lower than, say, your typical cup of joe, many drinkers like that it provides a bit of a boost without any jitters.
If you're looking to cut back on coffee — or just want a fun new drink to add to your rotation — this Kardashian-approved beverage might be one worth testing out.
