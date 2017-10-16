When actress Melissa Rauch announced that she was pregnant in July, the news came with another revelation: That she had suffered a miscarriage.
Now, Rauch is advocating for us all to eliminate the stigma of talking about pregnancy loss, with a new powerful PSA for Glamour that she created along with Vanna White, June Diane Raphael, Nancy Kerrigan, and more.
In an essay accompanying the video, Rauch said that after she had written about her miscarriage, she received an outpouring of support from people who shared their own stories, and realised just how important it is to speak up about the topic.
"What became abundantly clear from the massive cross section of women out there who have experienced this kind of personal tragedy is the importance of shedding light on this conversation that is traditionally stranded in the shadows," she wrote. "The hope being that those who are desperate to feel less alone can in turn be alleviated of the sadness, fear and stigma that surrounds it."
Making the PSA, then, was her way of addressing that lack of conversation, and to help take down the stigma.
"These powerful, brave, compassionate, strong, badass ladies represent the millions out there who are a part of this sisterhood," she wrote. "We are not alone. Not for one second."
