I've been single for about — hmmm — my entire life, excluding all of the faux-lationships and the occasional Tinderoni. I'm not discounting those experiences at all. If anything, I learned a whole lot from 'em, including the fact that — while I enjoy my independence — having a S.O. around can be nice. If not for the companionship, then for the convenience: someone who can help me level a painting I want to hang or zip the back of my favourite jumpsuit. I can't remember the last time I've had someone help me wash my back, either. Yes, I've used those brushes on a stick before, but they're awkward to store, even stranger to use, and some even snap mid-scrub. Unless I'm wearing something slightly revealing, it's not like it matters if my back is soft and smooth, right? Wrong — and I have the solution.