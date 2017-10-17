We all have that friend. You know, the one who's completely gung-ho for hanging out until the very last minute, when an emergency just so happens to conveniently come up — for the fifth time in a row. (Or hey, maybe you're that friend — no judgment here.)
Well, a new study claims to expose exactly why that friend is always so damn flaky.
According to a poll conducted by OnePoll for Evite, a lot of young people just really don't see anything wrong with not following through with plans. In fact, data shared with Refinery29 showed that 45% of millennials don't think flaking is that big of a deal — hence why we're more likely to do it.
Advertisement
The poll, which surveyed 2,000 Americans, found that the average person flakes on almost half (46%) of the plans that they make. Plus, more than half (51%) have accepted plans while fully knowing that they wouldn't attend.
The most common reason people gave for flaking was that they were tired, followed by not feeling well enough to attend, and forgetting that the event was happening in the first place.
Sure, the survey also found that flakiness decreases as people get older, but before we dismiss this as another thing that millennials have ostensibly caused ruin to, it's worth keeping in mind that people might be cancelling plans for some very real, valid reasons.
While it's frustrating to be on the receiving end of your friend's flakiness, remember that the person may be dealing with things that they aren't ready to talk about. Of course, it's annoying as hell if someone seems to keep dodging your plans — but it's also important to remember that if a friend is acting out of character, it's worth a conversation.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement