Doc: Are you using contraception?— Ruth Hunt (@ruth_hunt) October 15, 2017
Me: no
Doc: Are you trying to get pregnant?
Me: no
Doc:
Me:
Doc:
Me: I’m gay.
Doc: no sex at all then? https://t.co/8zWoJrzTzI
Sadly I had a similar conversation around Smear Tests. Ended with locum Dr asking me what so did in bed and 'who was the man'. Really. ????— swinmill (@swinmill) October 15, 2017
Last time I had an xray, there was no box they could tick to accurately record my response to "how can you be sure you aren't pregnant?"— Ruth Harley (@ruth_hw) October 15, 2017
Doc assumed I was straight. Got a lecture on risk of pregnancy during menopause.Said I was gay.She got angry & asked why not on my records.— Gayle Anderson (@puffedtweet) October 15, 2017
friend was denied a crucial scan because she'd had sex within the past 30 days and thus might be pregnant ???— ? emma boovary ? (@emmabothery) October 16, 2017
Here in the States it's always a fucking fight to get doctors to believe that I'm asexual and yes, really, I have never been sexually active— Scary Spooky Systems (@SystemsReady) October 16, 2017