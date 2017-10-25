The Best Dark Nail Polishes (That Aren't Black)

The witching hour is upon us and our beauty is switching from summer's sun-kissed bronzers to the wickedly dark shades of winter. But fear not: Dark beauty needn't remind you of your angsty teenage years with chipped black nail polish and eyes rimmed with kohl. This season, we're swapping black talons for dark but chic tones, from midnight blue and emerald green through to deepest amethyst.
Whether it's for an alternative Halloween get-up or you just love a vampy manicure, click through to see our favourite new dark shades (without a black in sight).