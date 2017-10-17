What Does This Game of Thrones Actor's Death Mean For The Future Of The Series?

Throughout his career in entertainment, Dotrice won a Tony for his work on the play A Moon for the Misbegotten, starred in the 1984 film Amadeus, performed his one-man show Brief Lives a total of 1,782 times (a feat that briefly landed him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records), and was a trained Shakespearean actor. But perhaps his greatest accomplishment in the industry was bringing George R.R. Martin's beloved series to life.