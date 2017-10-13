There are two kinds of people at a Halloween party: the ones who spent £100 on their costume and hours watching Youtube makeup tutorials, and the ones who threw some blue eyeshadow on their lids and dubbed it "mermaid." And if you fall into the latter camp, but secretly wish you were a bit more creative, we feel you — the line between trying too hard and doing nothing can be fine.
That's why we rounded up some semi-simple makeup ideas that our inspiring our editors' looks this year. Ahead, find the cool, creative, and achievable Halloween makeup looks from Instagram. Colourful and crafty plus a little bit of lazy is going to be your sweet spot.