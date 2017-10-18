Story from Entertainment News

The Pussycat Dolls Respond To Allegations That The Group Was A "Prostitution Ring"

Marquita Harris
Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images.
The Pussycat Dolls.
Update (October 18, 2017, 5 p.m.): The Pussycat Dolls released the following statement in response to Kaya Jones' allegations.
"The Pussycat Dolls has always and will always stand for female empowerment and sisterhood. We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation. However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place.
To liken our professional roles in The Pussycat Dolls to a prostitution ring not only undermines everything we worked hard to achieve for all those years but also takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up and being heard loud and clear around the world. While we were not aware of Kaya’s experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us. If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her.
Since its inception, The Pussycat Dolls and founder Robin Antin have supported and empowered women from all walks of life to flourish in their careers. Should any member or associate allude to any form of abuse or harassment whatsoever, it will be taken very seriously and investigated.
We truly wish Kaya the best and hope she gets the help she deserves.” Update (October 16, 2017, 10 a.m.): Robin Antin, founder of the Pussycat Dolls, denied allegations that the pop group was a "prostitution ring" Sunday evening, the Independent reports.
Antion told The Blast that Jones' accusations were "disgusting, ridiculous lies." Antin also accused Jones of seeking "15 minutes [of fame]."
This story was originally published on 15th October 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones alleged that the group was a "prostitution ring" in a series of tweets this week. She also said that everyone who "owned" them made money off of their talent.
Jones proceeded to tweet out details of the time she spent with the group.
"How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal," she wrote. Jones joined the group in 2003 but left just two years later in 2005, saying that it “stopped being fun” in a 2012 interview with Yahoo.
The Pussycat Dolls were founded by choreographer Robin Antin in the mid-90s and began as a burlesque troupe. They evolved into a singing and dancing girl group in 2003. Members of the group rotated, but lead vocalist Nicole Scherzinger was a mainstay.
Jones also called out a “den mother,” who remained nameless, asking that she explain the suicide of a member of an also unnamed group. Though Jones kept details to a minimum, Simone Battle, also a member of the Dolls and a second girl group created by Antin called G.R.L., took her own life in 2014.
Jones continued, writing, "To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don't they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”
In 2012, Jones also spoke about bandmate Scherzinger to TMZ, saying, "Nicole was always someone who wanted to be in the spotlight and would do pretty much anything to get it.” Jones also stated that a lot more was “going on behind the scenes," although she didn’t detail what at that time.
Read all of Jones' tweets below.
