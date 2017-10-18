My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will ... you know end up dead or no more career— KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017
Kaya, it's way past time to start calling out the name of these predators. This is the time to bring their darkness into the light— #Benghazi Stacy (@Discoveringme40) October 13, 2017