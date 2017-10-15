Story from Tech

Twitter CEO Promises More Changes After Women Boycott

Sarah Midkiff
Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, announced on Twitter that the company would be making more changes to its anti-harassment policies following a boycott of the platform protesting the silencing of women.
Dorsey explained in a series of eight tweets that the company has been prioritising and working towards improvements on its policies for the past two years. As a result of the day-long boycott, Twitter is reportedly taking "a more aggressive stance" on their rules and their enforcement of them. Specifically, the CEO lists unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups and tweets that glorify violence among the areas they are giving the most attention.
Advertisement
The boycott of the popular social media platform came as a response of solidarity to actress Rose McGowan, who asked her friends and followers not to use the app for 24 hours to make a statement against women being silenced on social media.
This call to action started after the actress was suspended this week when she posted a screenshot containing Harvey Weinstein's private phone number. Suspicions arose that the reason for the suspension was actually for McGowan speaking out against Harvey Weinstein for decades of sexual harassment and assault, in addition to calling out other men in Hollywood including actor Ben Affleck and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Twitter has received criticism surrounding its policies and what appears to be selective enforcement of them. For example, Rose McGowan had her account suspended for releasing the phone number of Harvey Weinstein; however, President Donald Trump shared Lindsey Graham's phone number and received no such suspension.
Countless celebrities joined in protest by publicly sharing their support and staying off Twitter on Friday 13th.
In direct response to these complaints, Twitter's CEO admitted that the platform needed to do a better job at "showing that we are not selectively applying rules." Twitter users had a flood of comments and suggestions in response to Dorsey's tweets, including questions about who the app allows to become verified in light of hate speech and how the company plans to follow through on enforcing their policies.
Jack Dorsey later retweeted coworker, Bo Han who wrote, "We will be better. We need to be better."
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
All The Secret iPhone Features You've Been Missing Out On – Until Now
Here's How I Went From Zero Followers To Winning Instagram
17 Amazing Tricks Only Netflix Pros Know
Advertisement

More from Tech

R29 Original Series