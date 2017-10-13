If fear wants a piece of Britney Spears, it's going to have to try a lot harder.
The pop singer resumed her Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Wednesday, just 10 days after 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured while attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
According to Billboard, the words "Vegas Strong" shone on the screens behind Spears and her dancers, all of whom wore hats with the same phrase. One fan shared that these hats were later thrown into the audience.
Advertisement
"Before I start the show, I just want to say, we're here for you, you're here for us, and we're going to get through together, okay?" Billboard reports she told the audience.
.@britneyspears & her dancers opened #pieceofme wearing #VegasStrong hats ? which they later threw into the audience ⭐️?— Derek (@DerekPlease) October 12, 2017
Video: @derekcoe pic.twitter.com/TuUH7vio2K
Spears also reportedly gave a special shoutout to the first responders who bravely put their lives on the line to protect and save those in the open-aired crowd.
"So, the next part of the show is going to get a little naughty, but before I do that, there are some special people in the audience tonight," she said. "They are our Las Vegas first responders. Let's give it up for them."
Britney giving the Vegas first responders a shoutout! #VegasStrong #PieceOfMe pic.twitter.com/dVayDn9k04— AJ Musselman ?️? (@heyandrewjoel) October 12, 2017
Since the shooting, Spears has been incredibly vocal about her support for all of those impacted, tweeting things like "Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers."
Last week, she shared an Instagram post of herself onstage letting fans know that she wasn't going to give up on the final leg of her Vegas residency. "We'll get through this together," she captioned the post. "See you Wednesday #VegasStrong."
By getting back up on stage, Spears sent a powerful message that domestic terrorists won't be able to scare people into not living their lives. Through all of the darkness, there are so many positive things that can happen when communities and artists come together, hold each other up, and continue to spread love and compassion.
Advertisement