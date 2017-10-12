Hillary Clinton To Donate Harvey Weinstein's Contributions To Charity

Ever since the explosive allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein began surfacing last week, a question has remained: What will Democrats who received his campaign contributions do about it? Several politicians including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker have already said they will donate the money they received. Among them, you can also count former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton among them.
"What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is they're going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that," Clinton told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an interview set to air Sunday. "I give 10% of my income to charity every year, this will be part of that. There's no — there's no doubt about it."
Weinstein was a big Democratic donor, and hosted several fundraisers for Clinton and for former President Barack Obama. On Tuesday, the Obamas released a joint statement condemning Weinstein's alleged actions.
Clinton did the same, saying, "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."
Statement from Secretary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein: pic.twitter.com/L1l2wl9l0I— Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 10, 2017
In her interview with Zakaria, Clinton said that learning about the allegations against Harvey made her "sick."
"It was something that was just intolerable in every way," she said. "And, you know, like so many people who've come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past."
She added that despite reports that Harvey's behaviour was an "open secret" in Hollywood, she had no idea.
"I certainly didn't, and I don't know who did," she said. "But I can only speak for myself, and I think speak for many others who knew him primarily through politics."
