Alyssa Milano supports Rose McGowan, but don't expect to see her take a stand against Harvey Weinstein.
Milano shared her perspective about the allegations in a blog post published Monday. In the post, Milano explains that she's friends with Georgina Chapman. Chapman issued a statement to People on Tuesday that she is leaving Weinstein.
"Harvey has a wife, who I have had the privilege of working with for the last 5 years on Project Runway All Stars," Milano wrote on in her blog post. "Georgina Chapman is my friend. She is one of the most special humans I have ever met. Harvey and Georgina also have two very young children who my children have known their entire lives. It is because of my love for Georgina, India and Dashiell that I haven't publicly commented on this until now. Please don't confuse my silence for anything other than respect for a dear friend and her beautiful children."
Milano also retweeted an image that reads "#IStandwithRose" on Monday. The tweet is a reference to Milano's Charmed co-star Rose McGowan, who reportedly reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997.
Milano's blog post makes it clear that she's got some complicated feelings about the allegations. And that's totally valid! It is not the responsibility of every woman to speak out against Weinstein if they don't feel comfortable doing so. Plus, a quick scroll through Milano's Twitter feed reveals that she's very politically engaged. So there's no reason to criticise her for not saying more about Weinstein. It's clear she supports and stands by other women.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
