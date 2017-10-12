Makeup Artist Annamarie Tendler Says Ben Affleck Groped Her In 2014

As sexual abuse and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to mount, celebrities have begun to condemn the Hollywood executive for his alleged actions.
After Ben Affleck took to social media on Tuesday to declare that he was "saddened and angry" by Weinstein's "unacceptable" behavior, actress Hilarie Burton said that Affleck had groped her breasts on TRL. This afternoon Affleck tweeted an apology to Burton, stating that he "acted inappropriately."
Just hours later, another sexual misconduct allegation against Affleck emerged. Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler tweeted that Affleck groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014.
"I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014," Tendler wrote. "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again."
Affleck has not yet responded to Tendler's accusation, but at least one attendee of the same Golden Globes party says that Tendler wasn't the only woman he sexually violated that evening.
"I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience," TV writer Jen Statsky tweeted.
Refinery29 has reached out to Affleck's representative and Tendler for comment.
