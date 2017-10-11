It’s world mental health day so here’s a friendly reminder to CHECK ON YOUR STRONG FRIENDS. ✔️Check on the friends who seem to have their shit together. ✔️Check on the friends who seem to be kicking life’s ass. ✔️Check on the friend who is there for everyone else. ~ We all have mental health. We all need support and love. Just because one day we may seem stronger or happier it doesn’t mean we don’t need to check the crap out of our mental health and make sure we take care of it. ~ Show support. Show love. Be caring. Be kind. ?❤️?u

A post shared by Milly Smith ??☀️? (@selfloveclubb) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:29am PDT