In a matter of minutes, at Tuesday night's BET Hip Hop Awards, Eminem became a relevant and controversial lyricist again. The freestyle rap video "The Storm," featured a blistering takedown of Donald Trump that is the talk of both Twitter and mainstream news on Wednesday morning.
"But we better give Obama props/ 'Cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze/ That'll prob'ly cause a nuclear holocaust," Eminem says at the beginning of his song, delivered like a street cypher in a parking garage. He goes on to accuse the president of getting bored with the tragedies in Puerto Rico and Las Vegas and turning instead to picking fights with the football players protesting during the national anthem. He pulled no punches, calling out Trump specifically for "His endorsement of Bannon/Support for the Klansmen/Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black/And comes home from Iraq/And is still told to go back to Africa."
"Fork and a dagger in this racist 94-year-old grandpa/ Who keeps ignoring our past historical, deplorable factors," he goes on. Knowing that his own fanbase includes some Trump supporters, Eminem addressed those folks too, saying "I'm drawing in the sand a line/ You're either for or against."
Eminem specifically says his song is "for Colin," and Colin Kaepernik, the NFL player who started the anthem protests last year, acknowledged Slim Shady right back, tweeting, "I appreciate you, @Eminem."
Other celebrities posted their admiration for Eminem's words. "Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!!" LeBron James wrote, with a picture of Fantastic Four's Thing.
Of course, the praise got pretty funny, too. "Not totally sure how rap battles work, but I believe Eminem is now the President of the United States of America," The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner tweeted.
"Webster: Nothing in the English language rhymes with "orange" #Eminem : Hold my beer," Sean G wrote.
By Wednesday morning, many were wondering where Trump's retaliating tweets were.
"I can't wait for The Don to start tweeting about Eminem," wrote @OneBlackPatch.
There's still no word from the White House, though there are plenty of Trump supporters on Twitter bringing up Eminem's homophobic and misogynist lyrics of the past. Others were confused about this callback to a previous era in pop culture.
"Eminem, Lindsay Lohan, & Kid Rock are all trending at the same time. Is it 1999 again? Oh, and the US still sucks at soccer. So yeah, 90s," wrote Steve Scheide.
This isn't Eminem's first Trump dis track. Last October, he released "Campaign Speech," calling the then-candidate "a fuckin' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button who doesn't have to answer to no one." Given the reaction to "The Storm," it's pretty safe to assume this won't be his last word on the matter either.
