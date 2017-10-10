Becky G Was Brought To Tears After A Fan Got Too Rough

After a scary fan encounter in Mexico City, singer Becky G took to Snapchat to send a message to fans about appropriate behaviour while meeting their favourite star.
The "Shower" singer, who made history when she was cast as the first big-screen queer superhero, Yellow Ranger Trini, in the 2017 Power Rangers film, took to the social media platform to tearfully share how the stressful situation made her feel.
"I normally don't do this ever, I just really felt the need to do this because I care about you guys so much and I know you guys care about me too but the way that you guys show it sometimes really upsets me," Becky G began in the video.
She explained that even a small amount of fans can make an otherwise fun situation feel unsafe, especially when said fans don't listen to instructions.
"You guys really just need to listen when a security guard says take a step back. It's not just for my safety, it's for everyone else's. I actually got hurt and I just want you guys to see this because I'm not the only artist who deals with these things...I know people will probably say, 'This is what you signed up for,' but it doesn't take away from the fact that I'm a human being too, and we have our limits."
The actress revealed that because she struggles with anxiety, the situation was extra scary.
"Having dealt with anxiety for so long, these things really affect me, and who I am as a person...I love meeting you guys, but I hesitate sometimes because of situations like what just happened."
She concluded the video with a warm message:
"I love you guys and thank you for all of your love."
Becky G breaks down in tears after being hurt by fans: “Having dealt w/ anxiety, things like this really affect me.” pic.twitter.com/AV3GGOU5Df— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2017
Becky G isn't the first celebrity to be open about how meeting fans in the real world can be potentially scary. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on Riverdale, clapped back at a fan who called the cast "rude" on Twitter for not being receptive to her allegedly throwing her arms around them.
"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," the Riverdale star tweeted.
