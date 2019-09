Who Is Ivanka Trump Trying to Impress?

So as we round the corner on yet another policy area that Ivanka Trump isn’t speaking up about, I’ve got a serious question: Who is she trying to impress? It can’t be Democrats and liberals, who see through her crap. Women’s rights groups, from grassroot efforts to large-scale organisations like Planned Parenthood, have dragged her . Republicans couldn’t care less about issues like women’s health, gender equity, and family outcomes, so her initiatives don’t earn her any brownie points with them. And then there’s the Ivanka Trump brand itself, an aspirational line of handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothes that largely feature a Coastal Elite sensibility. Is this really appealing to the Midwestern Mom or whoever Donald Trump’s current base is? Let’s unpack what she’s out there not being silent about and see if we can figure it out.