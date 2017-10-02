Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line recently reminded the industry of one very important thing: Beauty is for everyone, regardless of skin tone. And while we're definitely making moves towards inclusivity on cosmetics counters, it's important to have all-encompassing representation everywhere, so that future generations grow up empowered.
One good place to start? The children's aisle. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all Barbies; now, shoppers can find dolls with vitiligo, a skin condition that affects pigmentation. Designed by artist Kay Black for her brand Kay Customz, the dolls aim to teach kids that beauty comes in all different shades.
The handmade porcelain dolls were reportedly inspired by Winnie Harlow, who was discovered on the 21st cycle of America's Next Top Model and became one of the first major models with vitiligo. Harlow is now an activist for the disease, raising awareness through participation in the Dove Self-Esteem Project panel and the 2015 Women in the World Summit.
The Kay Customz dolls are groundbreaking in their representation of those with vitiligo, but you can also find dolls with albinism and dolls for Breast Cancer Awareness, plus princesses and fairies — all with gorgeous hair, outfits, and accessories.
While we can appreciate Bratz for the inception of the cut-crease, it's high time we start seeing dolls that represent real people in terms of body type, hair, and skin tone. Here's hoping the future of playtime is a whole lot more woke.
