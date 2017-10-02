Marilyn Manson Cancels Tour After Stage Prop Falls On Him During His Show

Marilyn Manson has cancelled his headlining tour after sustaining injuries when a prop collapsed. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was performing this past weekend, Saturday 30th September at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Alice Glass opened the show.
Manson, 48, was in the middle of performing "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)," a cover of the song by the Eurythmics, when witnesses report that he climbed on top of a tall metal cross holding a pair of pistols, reported the Guardian. The prop collapsed on top of the singer and was quickly removed by stage technicians. Video of the incident shows Manson lying on the ground surrounded by crew, while the band continues to play, apparently expecting him to get back up. The shock rocker is known for wild physical antics onstage.
The Guardian also quotes an anonymous front-row witness who notes that Manson's girlfriend was on the scene. "From my view point in the front row it didn’t look like he put that much weight on it [the prop] when it started tipping. He tried to brace himself and push it back but it completely tipped and fell on him. Two or three of his crew members rushed to get it off of him quickly. Around this time his girlfriend, she’d been watching from a chair on the side of the stage, rushed over to him. His girlfriend rushed off to the stage within moments with her hand over her mouth and clearly panicked ... the security guard near me said they had paramedics on site. It was another minute or two before actual medics started to get on stage."
In a statement to Us Weekly, his rep said "Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming U.S. tour. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles." There is no word on the extent of the singer's injuries.
