Marilyn Manson Cancels Tour After Stage Prop Falls On Him During His Show

The Guardian also quotes an anonymous front-row witness who notes that Manson's girlfriend was on the scene. "From my view point in the front row it didn’t look like he put that much weight on it [the prop] when it started tipping. He tried to brace himself and push it back but it completely tipped and fell on him. Two or three of his crew members rushed to get it off of him quickly. Around this time his girlfriend, she’d been watching from a chair on the side of the stage, rushed over to him. His girlfriend rushed off to the stage within moments with her hand over her mouth and clearly panicked ... the security guard near me said they had paramedics on site. It was another minute or two before actual medics started to get on stage."