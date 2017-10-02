Story from Entertainment News

Cole Sprouse Criticises The Media's Response To Mass Shootings

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images
Following the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States, celebrities are taking to social media to share their condolences for the reported 59 individuals killed and more than 500 injured at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
However, one star is doing more than just offering thoughts and prayers: In a series of tweets, Cole Sprouse shares his thoughts on how media coverage of mass shootings can often be problematic, and unintentionally glorify the suspect.
The Riverdale actor, who usually uses his social media to share funny memes and troll his twin brother Dylan, got serious in light of the devastating attack.
"As someone raised within media culture, let me give my two cents on this gun violence, a now unfortunately characteristic part of US life:"
"Media has a tremendous role to play in the cultivation of mass shooters. Constant coverage and in-depth "analysis" of the life of shooters-"
"The childhood, habits, social and professional life, etc, are all covered a great deal. for weeks after the event, and often internationally"
"This makes media complicit in the creation of these shooters as anti-heroes, and often alone justifies the insane to take to shooting."
"Aside from the many other legal and institutional reasons guns need to be better controlled, news outlets need to recognize how they affect"
"The mind of these villains hungry for attention. This video does a much better job explaining it than I can: https://youtu.be/PezlFNTGWv4"
Sprouse also added that he believes "whiteness," and the privilege that comes from it, has a connection to many mass shootings America has seen in recent years.
"We also must address that these shooters are almost exclusively coming from a single socio-economic class and racial group"
"And so also need to address what part of whiteness influences this kind of Petri dish for gun violence and killing."
"We need to broaden the conversation past simply a legal issue if we'll ever understand it fully. My heart goes out to all affected by this."
Click on this link to learn how you can help those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.
