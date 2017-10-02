Cole Sprouse Criticises The Media's Response To Mass Shootings

As someone raised within media culture, let me give my two cents on this gun violence, a now unfortunately characteristic part of US life:— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) October 2, 2017
Media has a tremendous role to play in the cultivation of mass shooters. Constant coverage and in-depth "analysis" of the life of shooters-
The childhood, habits, social and professional life, etc, are all covered a great deal. for weeks after the event, and often internationally
This makes media complicit in the creation of these shooters as anti-heroes, and often alone justifies the insane to take to shooting.
Aside from the many other legal and institutional reasons guns need to be better controlled, news outlets need to recognize how they affect
The mind of these villains hungry for attention. This video does a much better job explaining it than I can: https://t.co/nm1tTSyBVg
We also must address that these shooters are almost exclusively coming from a single socio-economic class and racial group
And so also need to address what part of whiteness influences this kind of Petri dish for gun violence and killing.
We need to broaden the conversation past simply a legal issue if we'll ever understand it fully. My heart goes out to all affected by this.