For those who thought Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." was just a pop song, she made it clear at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas that it is a lot more. Before launching into the 2009 track, Cyrus shared an important message about equality that went after the current president of the U.S.A. without ever saying his name.
As Billboard reported, Cyrus' set at the festival included new songs like "Malibu" and a cover of Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made For Walking," complete with sparkly stiletto boots, but it was the final song of the night that caught people's attention. For her big finale, Cyrus performed "Party In The U.S.A.," but not before sharing her own statement on the current state of our country. After performing her Bangerz hit "We Can't Stop," she told the crowd there was one thing she won't stop: "fighting for justice."
Advertisement
"Everyone in this country and everyone around this world deserves that same respect and honour to be able to do what they love, love who they love, marry who they love," she said before adding that we can't continue living as if this "world is fucking disposable. It's not, there's one. There's one of each of you and you're all such fucking incredible, completely uniquely individual motherfuckers and I hope you never forget how fucking awesome you really are. You should never let anyone tell you anything fucking different."
miley cyrus officially the best ex act and there's no argument about it pic.twitter.com/fGIYotzkh8— foreverboy✨ (@hatecorey) September 24, 2017
Before launching into the song, Cyrus left fans with a hopeful message. "It's not a party in the USA if we don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence," she said. "So fuck yeah, it'll be a 'Party in the U.S.A.,' we'll see it. And if we all fucking come together we'll fucking make sure that it is because I'm not giving up. We can't stop."
Cyrus wanted to spread a message of unity with her performance that wasn't about Democratic or Republican party lines but about coming together. In her opinion, we will, even if it seems hard right now as President Donald Trump goes after the NFL and the NBA. Even still, Cyrus believes we're better together than we are apart.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement