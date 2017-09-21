Bisexual People Are Real & They're Tired Of Feeling Invisible

There are quite a few negative myths when it comes to bisexuality, but one of the most pervasive and damaging is the idea that being bisexual isn't even a real thing.
Which is why GLAAD, Planned Parenthood, and BiNet USA teamed up to release a video, showcasing real bisexual and queer people (because, yes, they really do exist) breaking down exactly how that myth hurts the community — and hopefully changing a few minds in the process.
The video features five bisexual or queer-identified people, many of them people of colour, tackling all the ways in which people imply that being bi isn't actually possible.
"It’s more common for people, I feel, to believe that it’s a phase," says Eliel, who identifies as bisexual.
"That it’s just a pit stop on the way to being gay or being straight," adds Brittany, who identifies as bisexual and queer.
The idea that bisexuality isn't a real identity makes it difficult for people who identify as bi to find community, Eliel says. And science backs him up. A recent study from American University officially determined that bisexual people face double discrimination — from both straight people and people who identify as gay or lesbian.
That means finding a place to fit can be especially hard for someone who is bi, as well as accessing important resources, as one of the other people in the video says. Brittany brought up the heart pounding moment when she has to disclose her sexuality to a doctor, because even the medical office isn't necessarily a safe space.
For these five bisexual people at least, this video gives them a voice. It lets them stand up and claim their identities and do their best to dispel the myth that they aren't actually real. Those of us who don't identify as bisexual or queer or pansexual, who are only attracted to one gender, need to watch, listen to, and believe what these people are telling us.
Because, as Alexandra, who identifies as bisexual and queer, said in the video, "the more people understand how inclusive and diverse and complex [the bisexual community is], the safer it is and the happier we all are."
