How To Help The Victims Of Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria is leaving a trail of destruction through the Caribbean, just two weeks after Hurricane Irma devastated the area. Maria battered Dominica, leaving at least seven dead, before crossing through the U.S. Virgin Islands as a Category 5 phenomenon. Then the storm made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday morning as a Category 4, the first one of that strength to hit the U.S. territory since 1932.
After the area has been hit by two hurricanes of such magnitude, emergency relief and long-term recovery efforts in the Caribbean will take months, if not years. Organisations on the ground need your support now more than ever — be it through volunteering, offering monetary donations, or sending supplies to the area. If you're interested in helping the victims of the storm, below you'll find a list of organisations that could use your help.
The Dominica Hurricane Relief Fund launched a campaign to help the residents of the small island nation.
The American Red Cross is mobilising volunteers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organisation is also asking for blood donors.
The local nonprofit ConPRmetidos is raising money for relief to communities in Puerto Rico impacted by the hurricane.
The crowdfunding website GlobalGiving has a goal of $2 million in fundraising for relief and recovery efforts in the Caribbean.
Save the Children will lead relief efforts for families and children impacted by the hurricane in the region.
The first lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló and a group of companies created Unidos por Puerto Rico to help the victims of the storm.
