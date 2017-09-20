Who Knew That Kate Middleton Wore Two Wedding Dresses?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding was the stuff of fairy tales...and the Duchess of Cambridge's dress was no exception. It's nearly impossible to forget the stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with its v-neck bodice, extravagant train, and delicate lace sleeves.
But, I have to admit that I was surprised to learn that Middleton wore a second wedding dress later in the evening.
After the public festivities concluded, the Duchess of Cambridge changed her attire before she and her new husband attended an intimate evening celebration at Buckingham palace.
Spoiler alert: It was just as stunning as the first.
The gown, which was also designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (once you find a designer you love, stick with them!), was made from elegant ivory satin and featured a bedazzled diamante belt. The sweetheart neckline and circle skirt fit Middleton's aesthetic perfectly, and she paired the gown with a white angora bolero.
Here's a look at what Middleton wore for the festivities that weren't televised for the world to see:
The Duchess of Cambridge's first wedding gown immediately became iconic, with brides-to-be everywhere clamouring for a design that mirrored hers. (Preferably without the hefty price tag.) When it was featured in a Royal Wedding exhibition at Buckingham Palace, a record number of visitors showed up to see the gown in real life.
So if you're looking for a royal-inspired wedding gown, now you have two designs to consider. Middleton just never disappoints.
